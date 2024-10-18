NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $605.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $572.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.14.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

