NBC Securities Inc. Invests $465,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,700,000 after buying an additional 467,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,398,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 405,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,923.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $222.29 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

