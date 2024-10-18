NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,037,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 101,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

