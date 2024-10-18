NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 78,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

PSX opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day moving average is $140.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

