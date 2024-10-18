NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLW. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

BLW opened at $14.33 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

