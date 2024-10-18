NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,893 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 456.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 3,281,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 2,497,695 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,930.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 2,067,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

View Our Latest Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.