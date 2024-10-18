NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,406 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Repligen by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Repligen Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $142.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

