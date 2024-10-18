NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,433 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 81,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

