NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,594 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PB opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $74.96.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

