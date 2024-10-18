NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $200.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $201.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

