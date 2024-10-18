NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $254.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.99. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

