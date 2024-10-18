NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CL opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

