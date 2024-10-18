NBC Securities Inc. Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,191.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 146,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.45.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $258.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

