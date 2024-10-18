NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 571.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.