NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

ENB opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

