NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. KB Home’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

