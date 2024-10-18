NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBHFree Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. KB Home’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

