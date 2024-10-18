NBC Securities Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

