NBC Securities Inc. Sells 220 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

