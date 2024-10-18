NBC Securities Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

