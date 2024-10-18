NBC Securities Inc. Sells 386 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $87.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $386.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $88.84.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.