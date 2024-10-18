NBC Securities Inc. Sells 74 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $389.07 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.53. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

