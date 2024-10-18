NBC Securities Inc. Sells 86 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,830,000 after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,284.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,385,000 after purchasing an additional 708,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.19, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $152.11.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

