NBC Securities Inc. Sells 982 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

