NBC Securities Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 50.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Olin by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 21.1% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Olin from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

