Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading 2.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 4,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.