New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,414.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

