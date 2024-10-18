NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,426.09 ($123.09) and traded as high as £104.75 ($136.79). NEXT shares last traded at £104.55 ($136.52), with a volume of 157,777 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

NEXT Trading Down 0.8 %

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is £100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,426.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,591.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s payout ratio is currently 3,287.67%.

Insider Activity

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.65 ($131.43), for a total transaction of £29,188,500 ($38,115,043.09). In other news, insider Jeremy Stakol sold 26,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,879 ($129.00), for a total transaction of £2,620,207.17 ($3,421,529.34). Also, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.65 ($131.43), for a total transaction of £29,188,500 ($38,115,043.09). Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

