nmcn (LON:NMCN) Stock Price Down 91.5% – What’s Next?

nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 91.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.53).

nmcn Trading Down 91.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.28.

About nmcn

(Get Free Report)

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nmcn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nmcn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.