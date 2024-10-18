Noble Financial Predicts Increased Earnings for Bit Digital

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 33.30%.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bit Digital from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BTBT opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

