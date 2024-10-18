Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 59.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

View Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.26 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.