NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.07 and traded as high as C$5.34. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 652,436 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWH.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.25.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

