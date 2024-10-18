NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) and SES AI (NYSE:SES) Critical Review

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get SES AI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -17.25% -15.45% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75 NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SES AI and NOVONIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 570.75%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SES AI and NOVONIX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$53.40 million ($0.16) -3.57 NOVONIX $8.06 million 22.61 -$46.25 million N/A N/A

NOVONIX has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NOVONIX beats SES AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About NOVONIX

(Get Free Report)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.