nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,338,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

