NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 848.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 654,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,729 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $80,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,452.1% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 901.8% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in NVIDIA by 51.4% during the second quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,823,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $136.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

