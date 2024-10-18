NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 339,678 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after buying an additional 326,197 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after buying an additional 325,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

NXPI opened at $232.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.95. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

