Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,589 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.08% of Oatly Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 182.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 144.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $481.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.05 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

See Also

