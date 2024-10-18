Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $52.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.40.
Several analysts have commented on OLN shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin
Olin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. Olin has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $60.60.
Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Olin will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Olin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
