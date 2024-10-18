Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $41.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after buying an additional 508,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after buying an additional 434,336 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,246,000 after acquiring an additional 241,235 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Omnicell by 61.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 228,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

