On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $49.74 Average PT from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43 and a beta of 2.24. ON has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Research analysts expect that ON will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

