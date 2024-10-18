ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as low as $3.72. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 29,195 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 696,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

