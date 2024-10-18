ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $92.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $98.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 484,403 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

