Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Creative Planning increased its stake in Onsemi by 35.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 675.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 17.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,651 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON opened at $69.24 on Friday. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

