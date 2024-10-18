Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.17% of Onto Innovation worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,446,000 after purchasing an additional 65,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 856,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,115,000 after buying an additional 189,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 535,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.5 %

ONTO opened at $209.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.33.

Insider Activity

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.