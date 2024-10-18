OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.34 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.51 ($0.12). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.13), with a volume of 53,768 shares trading hands.

OPG Power Ventures Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £38.74 million, a P/E ratio of 970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

