Oppenheimer Raises Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $58.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Avient by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Avient by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Avient by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

