Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 10,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Orezone Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

