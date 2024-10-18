Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $6.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

