Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.42. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

