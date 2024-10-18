Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.36% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Separately, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.18. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.