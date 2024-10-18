Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $177,933,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $150,520,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $376.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.01. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.81 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,373,165.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.28.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

